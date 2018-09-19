SBI clerk main result date out, here’s how to check

The State Bank of India will declare the result of SBI clerk main examination 2018 on Saturday, September 22. The state-run bank has issued a notification saying that the SBI Clerk main examination result is expected to be declared on September 22 and the joining date for the provisionally selected candidate is expected to be first week of December.

The SBI clerk main exam was held on August 5. The two-hour forty minute SBI clerk main exam was for 200 marks and divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks). Candidates were asked to answer 190 questions. Candidates were given 35 minutes each for general/financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section.

The questions in objective tests, except for the test of general English, will be in both English and Hindi.

The marks obtained in the prelims (Phase-I) will not be considered for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in the main exam (Phase-II) will hold in the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the main exam.

A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (state-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on a quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the bank for selection.

This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.

SBI Clerk Main result 2018: Here’s how to check

1. Go to SBI’s official page, sbi.co.in

2. Check the top right hand corner of the homepage and look for the career tab or click here.

3. On the right hand side of the page, look for ‘Latest announcements’ and click tenth dot which is for SBI Clerk recruitment.

4) Click on the link for SBI clerk main result

5). A pdf page containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:27 IST