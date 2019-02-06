SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for senior executive posts for a package of 15 lakh, check details here

SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment of senior executive posts at its official website sbi.co.in/careers. There are a total of two vacancy for the post. The post is contractual in nature.

Candidates can apply online at the official website before February 11, 2019. The application process began on January 22. The place of job will be Mumbai.The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant / MBA (Finance)/ Master in Finance Control/ Master in Management Studies/ PGDM (Finance).

Experience: Minimum 2 years’ post qualification experience in High Value Credit in Banks/ PSUs/ Corporates.

Pay scale: CTC range: Rs.12.00 lacs – Rs.15.00 lacs with annual increment of 10% on CTC. In addition to CTC, travelling expense is reimbursable.

Application fee: Online application fees and Intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates and intimation charges of Rs 100 for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

Click here to check official notification

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:18 IST