Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Link to download admit card closes today

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. Candidates are advice to download their hall tickets and bring a copy of it to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their call letter from its official website at, sbi.co.in. (Screengrab)
The last date to download the admit card for State Bank of India SCO recruitment examination 2019 is today. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their call letter from its official website at, sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. Candidates are advice to download their hall tickets and bring a copy of it to their respective examination centres or else they won't be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage click on ‘Current openings,’ option appearing under the Join SBI tab in a drop down format

3.On the webpage click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on regular basis (Download Online Exam Call Letter)’

4.Click on the link, ‘Download Online Exam Call Letter’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your registration number and log in

7.Hall ticket will appear on the display screen

8.Download the call letter and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:55 IST

