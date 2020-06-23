e-paper
SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment 2020:State Bank of India has released various notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. With the release of official notifications, the online application process has also begun. There are a total of 444 vacancies. Apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.

Jun 23, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has released various notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. With the release of official notifications, the online application process has also begun. There are a total of 444 vacancies for various posts under different advertisement numbers. Aspirants can apply online for their desired posts on or before July 13 at sbi.co.in/careers.

Aspirants have to visit the official website of SBI and click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page. Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement and go to ‘apply online’. Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered. Fill in the form and pay the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement for full details on eligibility, experience and procedure of selection, before applying.

Details of Vacancy:

Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Support) - 01 vacancy Investment Officer - 09 vacancies

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 vacancy

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 03 vacancies

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 vacancies

Product Manager - 06 vacancies

Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 vacancies

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Faculty - 03 vacancies

SME Credit Analyst - 20 vacancies

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 vacancies

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy

Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 vacancy

Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies

Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies

Sr Executive - 06 vacancies

Education News

