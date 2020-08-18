SC hearing on plea against UGC final year exams decision LIVE updates

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by students against the UGC’s July 6 order to conduct final year exams by September 30. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash reddy and MR Shah began the hearing at 11am. The state of Maharashtra is arguing represented by senior advocate Arvind Datar.

Earlier on August 14, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and MR Shah adjourned the matter for August 18. Arguing for petitioners on that day, senior advocate Shyam Divan had told the Court that students constitute a homogenous class and health of final year students is as important as that of other year or batches. Appearing for other petitioner, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also argued that colleges across India cannot be expected to have same facilities. Many colleges have not held classes. He also opposed holding of final year exam saying how can UGC decide to hold mandatory exams when teaching has not been held and Covid-19 pandemic is at the peak.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by 11 students to postpone the JEE Mains and NEET exams due to the Covid- 19 situation. A SC bench said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of the viral disease and the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the examinations in September.

Check Latest Updates on proceedings here:

12:28 pm IST UGC didn’t consult any medical experts to understand the realities before issuing guidelines: Advocate General of WB Kishore Dutta, Advocate General of West Bengal tells Court that state is duty bound by its constitutional duty to protect health of citizens. This concern is not addressed by UGC. UGC did not consult any health or medical experts to understand the practical ground realities before issuing July 6 order.





12:22 pm IST South Bengal districts affected by Cyclone Amphan, most people were evacuated: Advocate South Bengal districts are affected by cyclone and most people including students have been evacuated. To hold physical exams is not possible. On holding online exams both state and students lack digital infrastructure, the advocate said.





12:20 pm IST Section 12 of UGC Act requires consultation with states and university: WB West Bengal points out that UGC order of July 6 is not a statutory document but an executive order. Section 12 of UGC Act required consultation with states and university. This was not done.





12:16 pm IST West Bengal begins argument Odisha concludes arguments and West Bengal begins arguments. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta is addressing Court for organization of university teachers of West Bengal





12:15 pm IST Odisha tells SC that it is not possible to hold exams due to Covid situation Odisha tells SC that it is not possible to hold exams due to Covid situation. It stated that examination is culmination of 6 semesters and students are being marked based on performance of five semesters. Now Covid cases have peaked in Odisha. More than 2 lakh students are in final year. Most students have returned back home. Several students are in rural areas where connectivity and availability of laptops and computer is a challenge and hence online exams cannot be conducted.





12:02 pm IST Court is hearing the arguments made by state of Odisha Maharashtra concludes argument. Now Court is hearing the state of Odisha.





11:53 am IST UGC didn’t consult states before releasing guidelines: Maharashtra tells SC Maharashtra tells SC that UGC didn’t consult states affected by Covid before coming out with its July 6 guidelines. It further pointed out that on April 29 the UGC Guidelines said universities ‘may’ conduct guidelines. This discretion is not there now as Universities have to compulsorily conduct exams by September 30.





11:45 am IST Most students enrolled in Maharashtra are from different states: Advocate Maharashtra today has 1.4 lakh active Covid cases. Senior advocate Arvind Datar representing the Maharashtra state said,”There are 13 universities in Maharashtra with 11 lakh students. Most students studying in Maharashtra come from outside the state. At present most colleges are Covid testing centres. Hostels have been converted into quarantine facilities. There is no way universities can conduct exams by September 30 in these circumstances.”





11:36 am IST ‘No dispute that Maharashtra is suffering the worst conditions’: SC Court agrees that there is no dispute that Maharashtra is suffering the worst due to Covid





11:36 am IST UGC cannot insist on holdiing exams, it is on university’s discretion: Advocate Advocate Datar responds that an extraordinary situation of Covid is prevailing. Also UGC cannot insist on holding exams by September 30 as conduct of examination, when to hold it depends on University’s discretion, Datar said.





11:33 am IST University can’t dilute standards fixed by UGC on holding exams: SC Court tells Datar, “If there is a direction by UGC fixing the standard of holding examination, can the University dilute those standards? If that is permitted, every University will have a different system of passing students. You cannot dilute the standards.”





11:26 am IST All universities across India don’t follow semester system: SC Court tells Datar that all universities across India do not follow semester system. The court wants Datar to take a holistic view of country. Datar replies that his instructions are that semester system is followed across the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for UGC denies this statement.



