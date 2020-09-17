e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC refuses to entertain plea seeking BCI, UGC to direct varsities to give time for fee payment

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking BCI, UGC to direct varsities to give time for fee payment

A three-judge bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah, while refusing to hear the matter, gave the petitioner liberty to approach concerned High Courts.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court.(HT file )
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking for the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the University Grant Commission (UGC) to direct universities to give time relaxation for payment of tuition fees.

A three-judge bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah, while refusing to hear the matter, gave the petitioner liberty to approach concerned High Courts.

The apex court was hearing the petition filed by a fourth-year law student, Ramey Rana, highlighting that the guidelines issued by the UGC and BCI on May 27 and July 27 respectively were unheeded by universities for sympathetically dealing with payment by students.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the plea is filed for the larger interest of the students and that it is not seeking forfeiture of fees, but relaxation.

Justice Bhushan, one of the judges on the bench, observed that the court had earlier dismissed similar matters and the bench had said petitioners can go to the relevant High Courts because all universities, states have different conditions and requirements.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
BJP announces ‘Know Namo’ quiz on PM Modi’s birthday
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
BJP, AAP clash over issue of Covid-19 management during RS debate
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In