School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 22): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 22, 2025- School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 22

International

US pauses worker visas for commercial truck drivers after Florida crash that killed three

Trump visits police, military in Washington amid crime crackdown

US Supreme Court lets Trump administration cut $783 million in medical research grants

National

Ahead of SC verdict, MCD issues official order to capture ferocious, ill stray dogs

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as Youth Cong chief

Criteria tweak ‘cuts’ Assam forest by 99%

Education

SSC reduced exam notice duration from 45 to 21 days: Govt in RS

Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days

IIT Delhi unveils pioneering BSL3 research facility to transform healthcare innovation

Sports

Rahul Dravid busted R Ashwin for coaching Indian team better than The Wall, move backfired: 'Mitchell Starc knows Tamil'

'No discussion about Shreyas Iyer for ODI captaincy': BCCI busts myth to HT; Shubman Gill first choice to replace Rohit

Sachin Tendulkar 'calls and checks on' ailing Vinod Kambli; ex-cricketer's brother says 'friendship still very strong'