School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 22
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 22): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for August 22 below.
International
US pauses worker visas for commercial truck drivers after Florida crash that killed three
Trump visits police, military in Washington amid crime crackdown
US Supreme Court lets Trump administration cut $783 million in medical research grants
National
Ahead of SC verdict, MCD issues official order to capture ferocious, ill stray dogs
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as Youth Cong chief
Criteria tweak ‘cuts’ Assam forest by 99%
Education
SSC reduced exam notice duration from 45 to 21 days: Govt in RS
Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days
IIT Delhi unveils pioneering BSL3 research facility to transform healthcare innovation
Sports
Rahul Dravid busted R Ashwin for coaching Indian team better than The Wall, move backfired: 'Mitchell Starc knows Tamil'
'No discussion about Shreyas Iyer for ODI captaincy': BCCI busts myth to HT; Shubman Gill first choice to replace Rohit
Sachin Tendulkar 'calls and checks on' ailing Vinod Kambli; ex-cricketer's brother says 'friendship still very strong'