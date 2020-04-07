e-paper
School Education Dept to launch dedicated grievance redressal portals in Jammu- Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued directions to the school education department (SED) to launch dedicated grievance redressal portals in the union territory.

For early redressal of grievances of government teachers, Principal Secretary School Education Department Asgar Hassan Samoon on Monday directed launching of dedicated grievance redressal portals at the directorate-level, an official spokesperson said.

Samoon passed these directions to the Directors of School Education of both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting through video conferencing here.

“I want all grievances of teachers redressed in a time-bound manner. Now they can register their grievances anytime and they will get feedback of their grievances in a time-bound manner,” he said.

