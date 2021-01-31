Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8
All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.
The decision is applicable to both the government and private schools, the minister added. Schools in Uttarakhand had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12. Schools are being reopened on this scale in the state for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago amid the Cvid-19 outbreak.
₹2,800 will be given to girls in all categories going on to class 9 for buying a bicycle to commute to their schools, Kaushik said. The Cabinet also gave its nod to increasing the number of workdays under MGNREGA from 100 to 150 days. Additional expenses to the tune of over ₹18 crore to be incurred over this hike would be met by the state government out of its own resources, Kaushik said.
The Cabinet also decided to allocate liquor shops for two years instead of one through the process of e-tendering in the state. The fee for allocation of liquor shops will be ₹50,000 in place of ₹40,000, he added.
The CTET 2021 is being conducted during the time of pandemic and for this reason, the examination will be held only for one day.
According to the schedule, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
