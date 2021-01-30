IND USA
Representational image. (PTI)
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 1, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education on Friday.

For Classes 6 to 8, schools timings will be between 10 am to 1.30 pm, it said.

The students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to schools.

Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.

In case any student tests positive, necessary protocols laid down by the government will be followed. The schools will have to follow all COVID-related SOPs.

A few days ago, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said coronavirus cases were gradually coming down in the state and the situation has improved.

"Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week," the minister had said earlier.

He had said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 would be taken later.

The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he had said.

After remaining shut for six months due to the pandemic, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

Over 150 students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders.

In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.

