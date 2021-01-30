Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 1, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education on Friday.
For Classes 6 to 8, schools timings will be between 10 am to 1.30 pm, it said.
The students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring a written consent from their parents before coming to schools.
Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.
In case any student tests positive, necessary protocols laid down by the government will be followed. The schools will have to follow all COVID-related SOPs.
A few days ago, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said coronavirus cases were gradually coming down in the state and the situation has improved.
"Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week," the minister had said earlier.
He had said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 would be taken later.
The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he had said.
After remaining shut for six months due to the pandemic, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.
However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.
Over 150 students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders.
In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Haryana to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from February 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra varsity VCs demand resumption of classroom teaching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-education can reduce inequalities in educational outcomes: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC exam not to be held in March-Feb, dates to be announced later: CISCE
- According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15
- IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC-HRD centre of Patna University commences first faculty induction programme
- The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors to deal with young and adult students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece delays school reopening plans after COVID-19 infections rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG inaugurates CIIIT at Baramulla polytechnic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in
- Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts
- Scores of public health and medical professionals from the affluent, politically liberal Atlanta suburb have weighed in about what's best for their own kids’ schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox