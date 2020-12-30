e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Education / Schools in Haryana to stay closed on December 30, 31 due to cold wave conditions

Schools in Haryana to stay closed on December 30, 31 due to cold wave conditions

The meteorological department here has predicted that the severe cold will continue over the next couple of days in Haryana and Punjab.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
In view of the prevailing severe cold, the government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in the state on December 30 and 31.
In view of the prevailing severe cold, the government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in the state on December 30 and 31.(HT file)
         

Schools in Haryana will remain closed on December 30 and 31 in view of the severe cold wave that has gripped the state and other parts of the northern region for the past few days.

“In view of the prevailing severe cold, the government has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in the state on December 30 and 31,” an official statement said here on Sunday.

It further said, “Thereafter, between January 1 to January 15, 2020, all schools in the state will remain closed on account of winter holidays.” In Haryana, minimum temperatures have been hovering close to the freezing point at some places, while day temperatures too have been settling in the range of 10-13 degrees Celsius at most places.

The meteorological department here has predicted that the severe cold will continue over the next couple of days in Haryana and Punjab.

tags
top news
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News