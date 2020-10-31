e-paper
Schools in Odisha’s remote areas set up indigenous knowledge corners

Schools in some remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up “indigenous knowledge corners” where students will be taught using teaching-learning material made of resources collected from people.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhuwaneswar
(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Schools in some remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up “indigenous knowledge corners” where students will be taught using teaching-learning material made of resources collected from people.

“Indigenous knowledge corners in schools are an attempt to provide a learning ecosystem based on students’ culture, helping them improve their competence in learning. We are preserving indigenous resources and knowledge in schools,” DP Nilay, Keonjhar district coordinator, tribal education said.

Schools in the state are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

