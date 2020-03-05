SCI Assistant Manager admit card 2020 released at shipindia.com, Direct link

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:09 IST

The Shipping Corporation of India on Thursday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Assistant Manager on contract. The hall ticket number was released by the board on its official website http://www.shipindia.com/. There are 46 vacancies.

The examination will be conducted on the March 22. The officials will release SCI Assistant Manager Result 2020 in the second week of April. A list of candidates who have been shortlisted for Stage II will also be released.

Selected candidates will then appear for group discussion and interviews between the fifth week of April and first week of May.

The Shipping Corporation of India will declare the Assistant Manager Result in the 3rd/4th week of May.

The written exam covered sections like General Awareness & Current Affairs, Core Domain/Professional Knowledge, Logic and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English language and Reading Comprehension.

How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SCI

Step 2: Click on Careers and then go to Shore

Step 3: Select Recruitment of Assistant Managers on contract

Step 4: Look for Recruitment of Assistant Managers on contract Admit Card and click on it

Step 5: Enter log in details (registration number and date of birth)

Step 6: Download your admit card

Candidates are advised to cross check their name, examination centre and time of reporting on the admit card.