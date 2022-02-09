SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Securities & Exchange Board of India has released SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts can download the admit card through the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in.

The admit card will be available from February 8 to February 20, 2022. The Phase I examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of SEBI by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Visit the official site of SEBI on sebi.gov.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts of Assistant Manager in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 5 and ended on January 24, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of SEBI.