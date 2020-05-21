Set up helplines for school fee disputes: Parents to Maharashtra education department

education

As several schools in the city continue to demand full payment of fees from parents despite a government resolution that asks them not to do so, parents are now urging the state government to come up with a helpline to address these issues.

Recently, Shiv Sena’s student wing Yuva Sena wrote to the state education department urging them to come up with district wise helpline numbers where parents could call and complain. “While the government has asked schools to not force parents to pay full fees, many private schools in the state are not paying heed and are pressurising parents to pay the full amount. In the current situation, such parents cannot go anywhere to complain and thus there should be helplines where they can just make a call and record their grievances,” said Sainath Durge, core-team member of Yuva Sena.

Queries sent to officials at the education department did not get a response.

On May 8, the education department had asked schools to allow parents to make partial payments of fees for 2019-20 and 2020-21 considering the current situation. Schools were also asked to stay all fee hikes awere advised to reduce fees in cases where the expenditure has gone down due to the lockdown. The GR is applicable for all schools under the state irrespective of the board they are affiliated with.

Recently, several parents took to twitter and said that schools were not willing to give them a concession. “A school in Goregaon has asked parents to pay up the full amount with no facility of monthly payments. When parents tried to reason, they were told to pay or lose admission ,” said a parent.