Seven months on, Maharashtra scholarship results for class 5 and 8 students yet to be out

Seven months on, Maharashtra scholarship results for class 5 and 8 students yet to be out

The scholarship exam was conducted across the state on February 16, 2020. While results of the exam are usually declared in a couple of months, this year, there is no word on when it would be out.

Sep 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

More than seven months after the state education department conducted scholarship examination for students of Class 5 and 8, it has not been able to declare its result yet, leaving thousands of students in a lurch.

The scholarship exam was conducted across the state on February 16, 2020. While results of the exam are usually declared in a couple of months, this year, there is no word on when it would be out.

“It has been over seven months now and students are eagerly awaiting their results. There is no word from the department on this. If there is a delay, the least we expect is an announcement in this regard,” said the parent of an aspirant from the city.

The scholarship exam is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination in the month of February every year.

An official from the education department said that the delay was owing to staff shortage due to the Covid-19 situation.

“Due to the resultant lockdown, staff was not able to scan the answersheets in time and hence there is a delay. However the work of evaluation is almost over and the results should be declared soon,” said a senior official from the department.

This year, the scholarship question papers were marred with several errors. The mistakes included spelling mistakes, typo errors, translation mistakes etc. The council had later released answer keys for all the papers.

