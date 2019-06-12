'Single umbrella' admission for professional courses begins

The state common entrance test (CET) cell began its ‘single umbrella’ admission process for all professional courses, including undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, health sciences, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, teacher training and architecture programmes.

The new admission process will allow aspirants to simultaneously apply for multiple courses. The candidates will also be able to fill the registration form, get their documents verified and confirm their admission at one of the designated counselling centres or ‘SETU Suvidha Kendra’ set up by the state.

All the candidates are required to register themselves on a special portal for the centralised admission process (CAP) - www.maha2019cap.org. They will be able to provide a preference list of courses for which they want to apply while registering themselves. However, they will later have to separately register for these courses on their respective portals as well.

“It’s a preliminary registration process for all the professional courses. However, since we have different agencies conducting CAP for different courses, the candidates will also be required to separately apply for these courses. We will schedule all these admissions in such a manner that the students do not lose an opportunity to be admitted to a course of their choice,” said an official from the state CET cell.

The state CET cell has appointed Kalp Technologies Private Limited, a Pune-based firm, to carry out the pre-admission registration process.

The candidates, while applying, have to scan and upload three documents — entrance examination form, examination hall ticket and scorecard. “We are yet to issue score cards for some of the courses, but those will be made available to the candidates soon,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the state has also designated 340 SETU Suvidha Kendras across the state to help the candidates register themselves online. “Candidates often go to cyber cafes to fill their forms. Instead, they can now visit one of the Kendras, where they will be assisted in filling the form,” said another official.

HT had earlier reported that, in order to avoid last year’s law admission fiasco, the state will pre-verify all the documents at SETU Kendras before admitting students to professional courses. The aspirants will now have to upload scanned copies of their documents online while applying for various courses. The documents will be stored in an online repository. Once they are allotted a seat at an institute through CAP, they will have to report to a SETU Kendra for physical verification of documents.

The CET cell is planning to facilitate an online payment gateway at Kendras, which will allow the aspirants to confirm their admissions and pay fees to their respective colleges at these centres. Until now, the students had to visit the institute where they were allotted a seat in the centralised admission process (CAP) to manually confirm the admission by paying the fees.

