e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools

Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:45 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
New Delhi
Sisodia on Wednesday said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Sisodia on Wednesday said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.(Vipin Kumar/HT file)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

Sisodia’s statement comes after Uttar Pradesh education minister Satish Dwivedi invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia to visit government schools in the state. Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Sisodia said the decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 has made the state government to talk over issues of education and electricity.

Sisodia on Wednesday said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he will be visiting Lucknow next week to hold the debate.

“Soon after Chief Minister Kejriwal’s announcement of contesting assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, UP ministers invited us for a debate on education. I accept the challenge and will be visiting Lucknow next Tuesday to debate on Delhi and UP education models,” Sisodia said.

According to media reports, Dwivedi had asked them to visit the schools in Uttar Pradesh after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities. He did so while announcing that the AAP will contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in India’s most populous state in 2022.

“I also accept the invitation to see your work done in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. You can list 10 such schools, which the BJP government has improved in four years. Where results have improved, children have appeared in competitive examinations. I would like to see your work in these schools,” Sisodia added.

tags
top news
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
UK’s biggest airport Heathrow to get a third runway, rules Supreme Court
UK’s biggest airport Heathrow to get a third runway, rules Supreme Court
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In