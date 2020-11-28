Sisodia inaugurates hockey turf at govt school in Ashok Nagar

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:50 IST

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated a world-class hockey tur at a government school in Ashok Nagar. This will be the third hockey turf in a Delhi government school.

During the event, Sisodia said the Delhi government has ensured world-class facilities to the players from a young age. “It is now the responsibility of the coaches and players to make the country proud by bringing in medals, and showcasing their talent at international events… World famous field hockey players like Dhyan Chand and Dhanraj Pillai have also come up from similar grounds. Now we hope to see more sports talent coming out of these grounds, and making our dreams come true,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said that the project came up at a cost of Rs 5.78 crore. “If the players get an opportunity to play on this ground, then I’ll consider this money recovered. But if no talented player plays here, or emerges out of here, then it’s all in vain. This is why I believe it is the responsibility of the school and the sports officials to ensure that players are able to use this ground, and its facilities,” he said.

The minister further said that the Delhi government is committed to build at least four such hockey turfs in the capital. “This is the third ground, with two other turfs in Ghumanhera and Jhilmil. Additionally, four 400-meter racing tracks and world-class swimming pools have been built. Due to such facilities, the performance of government schools in Delhi has significantly improved in sports, and so has the medal tally,” he said.

He said that the Delhi government has taken up the responsibility of providing all essential facilities to every single promising player required for their training and preparation. “This includes building an international-style residential facility for sports people and a sports university. Even players who bring in gold medals worry about their admission but we will give these players admission in Delhi’s Sports University,” he added.

The Delhi government had earlier this year announced plans to set up a sports university in the Capital. The university will be established in Mundka.