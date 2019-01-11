 SNAP 2018 result announced at snaptest.org, here’s how to check
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

SNAP 2018 result announced at snaptest.org, here’s how to check

SNAP 2018 : Symbiosis International Deemed University has announced the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018. The examination was held on December 16.

education Updated: Jan 11, 2019 07:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SNAP 2018,SNAP 2018 RESULTS,RESULTS DECLARED
Symbiosis International Deemed University has announced the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018. The examination was held on December 16.(Agencies)

Symbiosis International Deemed University has announced the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 on its official website. The examination was held on December 16.

Candidates can check the SNAP 2018 results by visiting the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org . Key in your SNAP ID/email id and password to sign in.

Here’s the direct link to check your SNAP 2018 results

Click here to check the analysis of SNAP test 2018.

SNAP result 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website, snaptest.org

On the homepage, click ‘score card’

Log-in using SNAP ID and password

Your scorecard will appear

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 07:27 IST

tags

more from education