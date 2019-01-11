SNAP 2018 result announced at snaptest.org, here’s how to check

Symbiosis International Deemed University has announced the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 on its official website. The examination was held on December 16.

Candidates can check the SNAP 2018 results by visiting the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org . Key in your SNAP ID/email id and password to sign in.

SNAP result 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website, snaptest.org

On the homepage, click ‘score card’

Log-in using SNAP ID and password

Your scorecard will appear

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 07:27 IST