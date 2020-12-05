SNAP admit card 2020 released at snaptest.org, here’s direct link to download
Dec 05, 2020
SNAP admit card 2020: The Symbiosis International University on Saturday released the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 can download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.
“Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SNAP 2020 Admit card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets,” reads the statement flashing on the SNAP admit card login page.
The university will conduct the SNAP 2020 examination on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses.
Direct link to download SNAP admit card 2020
How to download SNAP admit card 2020:
Visit the official website at snaptest.org
On the homepage, ask the SNAP Helpdesk chat for the admit card link
Click on the SNAP admit card link
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.