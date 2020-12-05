e-paper
Home / Education / SNAP admit card 2020 released at snaptest.org, here’s direct link to download

SNAP admit card 2020 released at snaptest.org, here’s direct link to download

SNAP admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 can download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SNAP admit card 2020.
SNAP admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

SNAP admit card 2020: The Symbiosis International University on Saturday released the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 can download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

“Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SNAP 2020 Admit card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets,” reads the statement flashing on the SNAP admit card login page.

The university will conduct the SNAP 2020 examination on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses.

Direct link to download SNAP admit card 2020

How to download SNAP admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, ask the SNAP Helpdesk chat for the admit card link

Click on the SNAP admit card link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

