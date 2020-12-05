e-paper
Home / Education / SNAP admit card 2020 to be released today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card 2020 to be released today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card 2020: After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SNAP admit card 2020.
SNAP admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

SNAP admit card 2020: The Symbiosis International University will release the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test on Saturday, December 5, 2020, on its official website.

After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

The university will conduct the SNAP 2020 examination on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses.

How to download SNAP admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download the SNAP admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

