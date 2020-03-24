e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Soon digital classes for elite Indian athletes to improve off-field skills

Soon digital classes for elite Indian athletes to improve off-field skills

The Sports Ministry will soon introduce digital classes for the elite Indian athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to help sharpen their off-field skills.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Sports Ministry will soon introduce digital classes for the elite Indian athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to help sharpen their off-field skills.
The Sports Ministry will soon introduce digital classes for the elite Indian athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to help sharpen their off-field skills.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Sports Ministry will soon introduce digital classes for the elite Indian athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to help sharpen their off-field skills.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the classes on Tuesday while a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official explained the motive.

“Very soon we will start digital classes for our athletes. Also, please do all important things by yourself, wherever you are,” Rijiju tweeted.

Asked for details, the SAI official told PTI,” It is basically an Athlete Development Program introduced for TOPS athlete wherein they are taught off-field skills like etiquettes, legal formalities while signing contracts etc” The official further explained that, “It was taught in classrooms earlier but since our TOPS athletes are training outside mostly, so it is now being introduced digitally which will enable them to access it from anywhere in the world.” Hundred Indian athletes, preparing for the Tokyo Games, train and compete abroad with the help of the government which funds their trips.

top news
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19 LIVE: Got 400 ventilators in New York City, says US Prez Trump
Covid-19 LIVE: Got 400 ventilators in New York City, says US Prez Trump
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
Private data of 2 million users exposed after Indian property site hacked
Private data of 2 million users exposed after Indian property site hacked
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News