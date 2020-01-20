e-paper
Home / Education / Speak to me ‘#withoutfilter’: PM Modi to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

Speak to me ‘#withoutfilter’: PM Modi to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020(Screengrab)
         

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”.

Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly. “Speak to me hashtag without filter,” he said.

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. “Was told I shouldn’t attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” he said. Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything,” the Prime Minister said.

