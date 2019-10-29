Special Career Fair at Sanskriti

education

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:48 IST

Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri hosted a Special Career Fair for the differently abled. This is a platform which provides an opportunity for parents and NGOs to come together and share experiences of vocational communities employing people with different abilities. The event began with a welcome note by the Coordinator Sujatha followed by the lamp lighting by the chief guest Gauri Ishwaran, Founder Principal and present Principal Richa Agnihotri. Chief Guest Gauri Ishwaran addressed the gathering of parents and caregivers from various NGO’s and schools in Delhi. Speaking about the need for skill development in Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and the importance of thinking out of the box. The first speaker at the event, Jitendra Solanki (Investment advisor and certified planner and Chartered estate planner) advised families with special need dependents on their personal financial and legal requirements. The second speaker Sushama Nagarkar, founder of Arpan Cafe Mumbai run by individuals with developmental disabilities and intellectual disabilities shared her life’s journey and experiences of overcoming hurdles and making the endeavour of employing specially abled individuals a reality. The fair then moved to the Gymnasium where several NGOs working with the disabled showcased the products made by their students and employees. Two ex students of the Learning Centre, Devender Verma and Aneesh Sinha also put up stalls. The NGO’s were provided with a platform to market their goods and to interact with others in the field.

Modern School, Barakhamba Road established in 1920 by Late Lala Raghubir Singh, recently flagged-off its Centenary Celebrations. The event was attended by distinguished guests. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Ketaki Sood, President, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools. The event was also graced by the presence of Col. Vijay Chadda and Principal Dr Vijay Datta. The occasion began with the hoisting of Centenary Flag of Modern School at the Front Lawns. The horse riders of the school cantered along and presented a standing salute, signifying the school’s commitment to take greater strides. The students sang the school song “Balvaan Bano” written by Ved Vyas, former Hindi teacher and first Principal of Modern School, Vasant Vihar and set to music by Amjad Ali Khan, a Modernite. The procession of students tracing the March of the students in 1920 from 24 Daryaganj to Barakhamba Road was led by the eminent guests to the Shankar Lal Hall. The cultural programme celebrated the spirit of Modern School, reliving the proud moments of the school, i.e. Visit by Mahatama Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar constantly takes initiatives to provide opportunities to students so that they can become responsible Global Citizens. Being a staunch advocate for SDGs the school has catered a platform for its young learners by celebrating the 4th anniversary of ‘Sustainable Development Agenda’ where eleven other schools of Delhi participated. The SDG Fest 2019 commenced with ‘Lamp Lightening Ceremony.’ Joint Secretary CBSE, Dr. Pragya M Singh was the Chief Guest. Chairperson Dr. Rohini Ahluwalia and Principal, Sanjay Yadav, Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar were present to illuminate this event. The school choir presented an inspirational musical rendition giving life to this great effort. Headmistress Anju Gupta enlightened the gathering by rendering the presentation on the significance of ‘Solution 17’. The fest culminated with the prize distribution ceremony.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 10:48 IST