Sports grant for school tourneys in HP hiked to Rs 50 lakh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a state-level under-19 girls championship at Janjaihali of Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi on Saturday.

During the function, Thakur announced an increase in the sports grant for organising tournaments in schools from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and money for daily diet from Rs 60 to Rs 100.

He said it is a matter of pride for the state to look at the achievements of girls in sports at school, state and national level. Thakur added that the state government has launched a number of schemes for the upliftment of girls and in the field of education.

He said the government has launched a ‘Medha Incentive Scheme’ to give one lakh to every girl student to prepare for competitive examination to 500 meritorious students. Thakur said the government will provide all possible assistance to promote sports activities in the state.

He said Janjaihali is being developed for tourism and Rs1.50 crore will be spend to construct science block at the state senior secondary school. He announced Rs 10 lakh for construction of the school’s boundary wall.

A joint office building will be constructed at Janjaihali for all offices to be able to function under one roof.

Thakur also said 20 solar lights will be provided for hospital complexes and schools.

Thakur also distributed awards to selected schools for excellence under ‘Shikari Mata-Utkrisht Mata’ scheme and distributed free gas connections to the beneficiaries of the ‘Grihani Suvidha Yojana’.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:37 IST