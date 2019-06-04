SRCC sets eyes on becoming DU’s first ‘start-up’ hub

Delhi University’s (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — which has for decades been the most sought after choice for commerce students in the country — is focusing on polishing their students’ entrepreneurship skills in order to become the first ever “start-up hub” in the university.

The college bagged the seventh spot among 1,034 colleges that participated in the 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the third consecutive year. The college last year established the Shri Ram Incubation Center (SHRIC) to promote entrepreneurship culture among its students.

Reena Chaddha, faculty advisor of the SHRIC’s entrepreneurship development cell, said the college is focusing on instilling entrepreneurial values in students by fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, handholding and nurturing innovative ideas through a variety of activities. “The college is getting people who already have established start-ups to mentor our students. The SHRIC also has a mentoring unit wherein experts come and interact with the students. They also help students financially, so that they can start developing their ideas,” she said.

The college had in January organised ‘Startup Skirmish’ — a business plan competition — wherein students presented their ideas before experts. “This kind of exposure is necessary to instil confidence among students so that they think of starting something on their own. This year, we are planning an ideation unit in the SHRIC where students will be encouraged to come up with more creative start-up ideas,” Chadda said.

The college offers approximately 690 undergraduate seats for two courses it offers — BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) in economics. It also offers postgraduate courses including MCom, MA in economics and a postgraduate diploma in global business operations.

Harsh Chaudhary, a second year BCom (Hons) student and president of the entrepreneurship development cell, said students who join the college this year will get “extraordinary exposure”. “Ours is the only DU ollege that provides a platform for students get in touch with companies and entrepreneurs and get first-hand mentorship. This year we are planning to get more experts on board to provide guidance and monetary support to students aspiring to become entrepreneurs,” he said.

College principal Simrit Kaur was not available for a comment. Chaddha, meanwhile, said the college will also take its alumni on board. “We are encouraging more alumni who are working as entrepreneurs to come and impart advice to the students. We are getting a very good response,” she said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:37 IST