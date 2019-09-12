e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Srinagar administration facilitates GATE 2020 aspirants

Three counters have been set up at Tourist Reception Centre Srinagar to help aspirants register for the examination, Srinagar administration said in a tweet.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Srinagar
The administration said that schools had started functioning initially with primary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools. (Representational image)
The administration said that schools had started functioning initially with primary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools. (Representational image)(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Srinagar administration has made arrangements to facilitate registration of aspirants for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2020.

Three counters have been set up at Tourist Reception Centre Srinagar to help aspirants register for the examination, Srinagar administration said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Administration said that all exchanges have been activated and all the landlines have been restored.

It also said postpaid mobiles have been restored in Kupwara district. “Further, mobile numbers of officials belonging to essential services and other offices have also been restored,” it said.

The administration said that schools had started functioning initially with primary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools.

“The attendance of teachers is around 75 per cent. However, the attendance of students is still thin,” the administration said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewPM Modi in RanchiDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Nitish KumarLadakhAlia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl Review
Top News
latest news
Education News
don't miss