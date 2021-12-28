Srinagar’s Amar Singh College conservation project recognised with UNESCO award

education

Srinagar-based Amar Singh College’s building, built nearly 80 years ago, is one of the seven conservation projects to be recognised with the 2020 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

The award was announced by nine international conservation experts. The deliberations were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic by INTACH’s Jammu and Kashmir chapter.

The INTACH chapter in the Union Territory had carried out the conservation work at the Amar Singh College and restoration of the Amar Singh College brought back one of the most prominent institutional buildings in Kashmir to its former glory.

The project team’s meticulous attention to original building design and materials involved imparting training to new generation of building artisans in brick and stone masonry.

The project serves as a noteworthy model for safeguarding a unique 20th-century architectural asset.

With the annoucement of this award, teachers, staff and students of this college feel proud as now people and tourists will also like to visit this college to see this heritage building and this building is now included in oldest heritage building of Kashmir valley.

Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal Amar Singh College, Srinagar said, “If a heritage or cultural building has been conserved properly, that is when it can get recognised with UNESCO. The building was renovated last year using the original material the building was constructed from.”

Professor Tariq Ashai told ANI, the ambience and construction of the college building has been recognised by UNESCO.

“It was only possible because of the students and the faculty members of the college. We now have the responsibility to preserve the infrastructure and beauty of this building,” he added.

Students of Amar Singh College also lauded the administration for preserving the building till date. They are happy to be a part of the educational institute.