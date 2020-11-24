SSB Assistant Sub-Inspector Stenographer admit card released, written exam on December 6, here’s direct link

education

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday released the admit card for SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment exam on its official website. The candidates who have registered for the SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment can download their admit card from the official website of SSB at applyssb.com.

SSB Assistant Sub- Inspector (stenographer) written exam will be held on December 6. Candidates must produce the printed copy of the e-admit card at their respective examination centres.

How to download SSB ASI stenographer admit card 2020 :

Visit the official website at applyssb.com

Click on the link that reads WRITTEN EXAM FOR THE POST Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) IN SSB WILL BE HELD ON 06/12/2020

Key in your registration number and password to download the admit card

Your SSB admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies for various posts including SI staff nurse, ASI pharmacist, ASI operation theatre technician, ASI dental technician, ASI Radiographer, ASI stenographer and Head Constable (min).