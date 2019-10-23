SSC CGL 2019 notification released at ssc.nic.in, read details here

education

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday issued the notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019. The application process has begun and the last date for submission of online application is November 25, 2019 (till 5pm).

The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination will be held online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The Tier 2 and Tier III examination will be held from June 12 to June 25, 2019. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organisations.

The tentative vacancies to be filled through this examination will be intimated in the due course. Result will be processed based on number of final vacancies received from the User Departments.

Candidates can apply in online mode only. Read the notification carefully to know requirements for applying like educational qualification, age etc and satisfy themselves that they are eligible before filling the application. The commission will not undertake detailed scrutiny of applications for the eligibility at the time of examination. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid while applying. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard,

Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),

Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

To know details of the post, eligibility conditions like age, essential qualification, centres of examination, syllabus, mode of selection etc, candidates should go through the recruitment notification by clicking here or check at the bottom of the story.

The examination will comprise of a computer based examination for Tier-I and Tier-II, pen and paper (descriptive examination) for Tier-III and CPT/DEST/Document verification for Tier-IV. SSC reserves the right to make changes in the Scheme of Examination.

