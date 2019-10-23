SSC CGL 2019: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

education

Oct 23, 2019

Staff Selection Commission has released an official notification inviting online applications for combined graduate level examination on its official website. Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at, ssc.nic.in on or before November 25, 2019, till 5 pm.

The computer-based CGL 2019 Tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The Tier-II and Tier-III examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020.

Application fee:

The application has to be submitted in the online mode. A total of Rs 100 as application fee has to be paid. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more information regarding the examination, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Register Now’

3.Fill up the online registration form and upload all supporting documents

4.Once you submit the registration form, a registration ID and password will be provided to you

5.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

6.Click on the ‘Apply’ link provided in Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Information in columns at S No-1 to 14 will be automatically filled from your One-time Registration Data which cannot be edited.

9.Now, fill up the application form

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

Oct 23, 2019