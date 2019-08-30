SSC CGL admit card 2019 released for Tier II exam, download link for Central Region activated

education

Aug 30, 2019

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 from Central Region. Candidates can download the admit card for CGL tier 2 examination from SSC’s official website.

Here is the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II admit card for Central Region

Here is how to download the SSC CGL Tier II admit card from SSC’s official website:

Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for ‘Central Region’. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

The admit card for the exam of candidates of from other regions have not yet been released. SSC CGL Tier II examination will be conducted from September 11 to September 14.

The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

The SSC CGL Tier II exam will have four papers - Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics). The examination will be held in computer based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

In Tier-II, there will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in Paper-II (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I, Paper-III and Paper-IV. In Tier-II, Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all the posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

