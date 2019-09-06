SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for its combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 1 exam 2018 on its official website. SSC had already declared the CGL tier 1 exam result on August 20, 2019.

However, to increase transparency SSC has now released the final answer key and question paper. The candidates can check the question paper and answer key at ssc.nic.in. The link will be active till October 4, 2019.

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below and login using their User ID and password.

SSC CGL Examination (Tier-I), 2018 was held from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019. The Commission also conducted re-examination for 4,825 candidates on June 19. 8,34,746 students had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam.

Earlier, SSC had also uploaded the marks obtained by candidates who had taken the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination on August 27. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can check their marks on ssc.nic.in till September 25, 2019.

Those who have cleared the Tier-1 exam will have to appear for Tier-2 exam. SSC CGL Tier II examination would be conducted as per the schedule given in the Calendar of Examinations i.e. from September 11,2019 to September 13, 2019.

Click here to check SSC CGL tier 1 2018 final answer key

