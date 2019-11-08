e-paper
SSC CGL Tier 2 marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates who had appeared for combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 2 exam 2018. The SSC CGL tier 2 exam result was declared on October 25.

Candidates can check their marks on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in by logging in using their registration ID and date of birth.

The link to download marks will be active till December 6, 2019. Candidates can click here to check their marks of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2018.

CGL Tier II examination was conducted from September 11 to September 13, 2019, at various centres across the region.

SSC CGL TIER 2 RESULT:

A total number of 5009 candidates have qualified for the Tier-III Exam for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Moreover, A total number of 2672 candidates have qualified for Tier-III Exam for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer. 50240 candidates have qualified for he posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical Officer.

