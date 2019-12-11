e-paper
SSC CHSL 2019-20: Important notification released for applicants at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday issued a notification urging aspirants of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 to fill and submit their online application form at the earliest.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:43 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC said that candidates interested in appearing for CHSL examination 2019 should submit the online application for SSC CHSL examination 2019 much before the closing date for submission which is January 10, 2020. The commission further said that the aspirants should not wait for the last moment to apply, as their will be heavy rush on the servers during the last days for submission of application.

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 examinationwill be held from March 16 to 27, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the tier-1 exam will appear for the tier-2 exam which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

 

Applications should be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC. Check details on how to apply in the notification issued for the examination.

