SSC CHSL 2019: Application window closes soon, complete registration now

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:46 IST

The last date to apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 is January 10, 2019.

Interested candidates should complete the process of registering for SSC CHSL examination 2019 as soon as possible and not wait for the last moment to apply. It has generally been noticed that the students find it difficult to aply on the last date as the application window slows due to heavy rush.

The commission has already issued two notices urging candidates to fill and submit their application form for CHSL examination 2019 at the earliest and not wait for the last moment. The commission said that the aspirants should not wait for the last moment to apply, as their will be heavy rush on the servers at that time.

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam is scheduled to be held from March 16 to 27. Candidates who clear tier-1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier-2 exam. The CHSL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

The SSC CHSL 2019 exam is being conducted to fill vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and their attached and Subordinate Offices.