e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC CHSL marks of Tier II Exam 2018 released, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL marks of Tier II Exam 2018 released, here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 2 released the marks of candidates who had appeared in Paper 2 examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:12 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 2 released the marks of candidates who had appeared in Paper 2 examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018.
SSC CHSL marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 2 released the marks of candidates who had appeared in Paper 2 examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018. (HT file)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 2 released the marks of candidates who had appeared in Paper 2 examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018.

The SSC had in February announced the results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Paper 2 examination 2018. SSC CHSL paper 2 examination was held on September 29, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC CHSL Paper II examination can check their marks online at ssc.nic.in.

Hindustantimes

They check their individual’s marks by using Registration number and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available till April 1, 2020.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News