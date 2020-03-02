SSC CHSL marks of Tier II Exam 2018 released, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:12 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 2 released the marks of candidates who had appeared in Paper 2 examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018.

The SSC had in February announced the results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Paper 2 examination 2018. SSC CHSL paper 2 examination was held on September 29, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC CHSL Paper II examination can check their marks online at ssc.nic.in.

They check their individual’s marks by using Registration number and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available till April 1, 2020.