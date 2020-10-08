SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Southern and Karnataka Kerala Region, download now

education

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:22 IST

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination for Southern and Karnataka Kerala Region.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC.

Earlier, the commission had released the admit card for Eastern, Western, North Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region.

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination will commence on October 12, 2020.

Direct link to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

How to download to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen