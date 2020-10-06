SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Eastern region, direct link to download

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:27 IST

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination for Eastern, Western, North Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC.

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination will begin from October 12, 2020.

Direct link to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:

Central Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

North Western Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

How to download to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen