SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 declared by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:44 IST

SSC has announced the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Paper-I Examination 2018. The SSC CHSL examination was conducted in July and 13.17 lakh candidates had taken the examination.

Steps to check SSC CHSL result 2018:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’

3) Click on the link for CHSL results

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer

Check the SSC CHSL Tier- I 2019 result here:

The tentative answer keys of the examination was released on July 23.

Exam pattern

The Paper 1 examination was of 200 marks and 100 questions had to be answered in one hour. There were 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill). There was penalty for each wrong answer.

Those who have passed this exam would be qualified for Tier II examination. Tier-II will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33%. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

The Staff Selection Commission is holding this examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. SSC is conducting this recruitment examination to fill 5789 vacancies.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:23 IST