SSC CHSL Tier II Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:04 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced the Paper 2 results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2018. SSC CHSL paper 2 examination was held on September 29, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC CHSL Paper II examination can check their result online at ssc.nic.in.

Here is the link to check SSC CHSL Paper II examination result on the official website.

Steps to check SSC CHSL exam 2018 Tier 2 result:

1) Visit the official website of SSC

2) Click on link for Result in the top Nav bar

3) Click on the link for CHSL results and then go to the desired result link

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer

SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam was descriptive in nature. Candidates who have passed the SSC CHSL paper 2 exam are eligible to appear in the tier-3 exam (Data Entry Skill Test/Typing Test).

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA), Junior secretariat Assistant, DEo,LDc, etc in various Central government departments and ministries.