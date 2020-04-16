SSC CHSL UFM Update : Committee of experts to review candidates’ representation

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:05 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to constitute a committee of experts to examine the representations received from some candidates who were rejected on the ground of unfair means (UFM) in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2018 (Tier-II).

A total of 4560 candidates were awarded zero marks in their SSC CHSL descriptive paper on grounds of the UFM rule. SSC had declared the tier-2 results on February 25.

What is UFM rule: Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity (real or imaginary) e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process.

SSC had conducted the tier 2 descriptive paper on September 29. A total of 32,600 candidates were shortlisted for the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). Selected students were therefore called for data entry skill test (DEST) and typing test.

