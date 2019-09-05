SSC Constable (GD), Tradesman Recruitment in BSF :Commission issues important notice to applicants

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been receiving a large number of filled application forms in hard copy on its office address along with postal order for recruitment of constable (GD) and constable (tradesman) in BSF. However, SSC has denied of any such recruitment on offer at present.

In an official notice, SSC has informed that they have been receiving a large number of duly filled application form (hard copy) for the recruitment of Constable GD and tradesman but the commission has not advertised any such vacancies.

Alerting the applicants about the forged recruitment, SSC has stated that any such recruitment notice will only be published on its official website at ssc.nic.in and that the commission only accepts online applications for any recruitment process. Printed application forms are not accepted by the commission.

Applicants are advised not to fall prey to any fake recruitment notifications circulating on social media or markets. They should always check for official notification and online application link on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

“It is stated that the Commission is receiving a large number of filled Application Forms in Hard Copy (Printed Forms) along with Postal Orders for recruitment to the posts of Constable(GD)/ Constable(Tradesman) in BSF etc. General Public/ Candidates are hereby informed that the Commission has not invited/ uploaded any Notice/ Advertisement for the recruitment of the above mentioned posts,” the notice issued by SSC reads.

