SSC CPO: GD Constable additional result 2018 released, 1678 more candidates shortlisted

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:06 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an additional result for appearing in medical examination for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Earlier on December 17, 2019 SSC had shortlisted 1,50,548 qualified candidates to appear for detailed medical examination.

In the additional result of Computer Based Examination declared by the Commission on 31-12- 2019, 19734 (Female-8588 & Male-11146) additional candidates were shortlisted for PET/ PST. Out of the 19734 candidates, 2402 candidates (Female-787, Male-1615) have qualified in PET/ PST.

According to the revised result, 1678 additional candidates including 325 female and 1353 male have been shortlisted for appearing the medical exam. Hence, the total number of shortlisted candidates is now 1,52, 226 including 20750 female and 131476 males.

On account of declaration of additional result, cut-off marks for short-listing of candidates for the Medical Examination have also got revised, the official notice reads

Call letters to candidates short-listed for the Medical Examination will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in.

Click here for revised cutoff for SSC CPO 2018