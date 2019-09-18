SSC CPO notification for SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

education

Staff selection commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ssc.nic.in on or before October 16, 2019.

Candidates can pay the application fee online till October 18 and through challan till October 19.

Age limit:

•Maximum: 25 years

•Minimum: 20 years

Eligibility criteria:

1.Candidates seeking to apply for the position must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

2.Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police.

Salary:

•Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: - Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400)

•Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police - Leve-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400)

•Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF - Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300)

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website.

2.On the right side of homepage find the login tab

3.Click on New User- register now and fill in all the required information

4.Form fill-up will be in 3 stages- basic details- addition contact info- photo and signature upload.

5.If you are a returning user, you can simply login from the page and move ahead.

6.After the registration ID is created, click on the APPLY tab at the top of homepage

7.Click on CAPF tab.

8.Click on the link, ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination, 2019 apply.’

9.Fill in the required information

10.Pay the application fee of Rs 100

11.Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get important updates of exam and admit cards.

12.Print a copy of your bank challan and submitted form for any future reference.

