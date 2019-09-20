SSC GD Constable physical tests on September 23 for 3K additionally selected candidates

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The physical endurance test and physical standard test for the additionally shortlisted 3726 candidate will be held on September 23, 2019.

Moreover, for candidates in Kashmir Valley, SSC will conduct the PET/ PST later in the month of October.

SSC has already released the admit card for PET/ PST. Candidates who have cleared the written test can download the same online at crpf.gov.in.

SSC had declared the result of its computer based test on June 20.

The SSC Constable (GD)2018 exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

