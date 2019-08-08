SSC GD Physical dates out, PET/PST to be held at 100 venues

education

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the PET/PST of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 from August 13 to September 25, 2019.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the commission announced the dates PET/PST of Constable (GD) and said that Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test for 5,34,052 shortlisted candidates will be conducted at 100 recruitment centres and venues.

The SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019 has already been released for PET/PST. Candidates who have qualified for the PST can download their admit card by visiting the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

SSC has earlier uploaded the marks of candidates of Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) Examination, while the result of examination was declared on June 20.

The SSC Constable (GD)2018 exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer Based Mode in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in a ratio of 1:10.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

