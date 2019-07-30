SSC GD physical Admit Card 2019 released, here’s link to download PST/PET hall ticket

education

The SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019 has been released for PET/PST of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the PET/PST of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 tentatively in August-September 2019 .

Candidates who have qualified for the PST can download their admit card by visiting the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019:

1) Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in 2) Click on link for Recruitment on the home page 3) Click on ‘E-Admit Card of PST/PET of Constable/GD Examination-2018’ 4) Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha code on the login page 5) Sign in 6) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 7) Download the admit card and take a print out

The commission had declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on June 20 this year.

SSC recently issued a notification, asking candidates to inform the regional SSC office before July 31, in case there is any discrepancy in their data submitted in the online application form and result/examination score card released by the commission. The information should be provided to the commission along with a copy of the print-out of the online application form and the examination score card.

The SSC GD Constable written exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared. Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in a ratio of 1:10.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

