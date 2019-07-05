SSC GD Constable marks released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates of Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The commission had on June 20 declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

How to check marks of candidates of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018:

1) Visit SSC website at SSC.nic.in

2) Key in your Registration No and Registered Password in the login box on the right

3) Enter the Captcha code

4) Login

5) Click on Result/Marks link on candidate dashboard

6) Your marks will be displayed

7) Take a printout and download your marks on the computer for future reference

Candidates can check their individual marks upto August 4, 2019.

The SSC Constable (GD)2018 exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer Based Mode in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PSTin a ratio of 1:10. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates securing less than 33% marks and Unreserved (UR) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates securing less than 35% marks have not been considered eligible for shortlisting to the PET/ PST.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:53 IST